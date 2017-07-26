Gambia: Two Lance Corporals Detained

Information has reached this medium that two members of the Gambia Armed Forces, GAF, in the persons of Lance Corporal Abba Badjie and Lance Corporal Dino Sanneh, were arrested and detained at the Fajara Barracks since the beginning of July 2017.The information further indicated that the two officers are part of the escort team for the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, but couldn't establish the reason (s) for their detention.

"The two Lance Corporals were arrested weeks after their convoy and pistol training at the Gambia Armed Forces Training School and they are still held under by Military Police at Fajara Barracks," the information disclosed.

At the time of going to press, GAF spokesperson Lt. Col. Omar B. Bojang confirmed the detention of the said soldiers and said investigations are still going on regarding the reason behind the arrest of these two officers.