Tanzania: Rwandan Giants Rayon Coming for Simba Day

Dar es Salaam — August 8 will be a special day for Mainland giants Simba as they mark 82 years of their existence.

As such, the Msimbazi Street club leadership is leaving nothing to chance to ensure they have an eventful and memorable day.

Simba will take on Rwandan giants Rayon Sport on August 8 at the National Stadium in a special international friendly match celebrate their 82nd anniversary, according to the club's information officer, Haji Manara.

Simba, officially founded in 1936, will use the occasion to officially introduce their new signings and unveil their new kits for the 2017/18 Vodacom Premier League, which kicks off on August 26.

They are now camping in South Africa under the tutelage of Cameroonian coach Joseph Omog ahead of their domestic and international assignments. The former Mainland champions, who finished runners up last season, have bolstered their squad significantly with a view to restoring their dented pride.

The August 8 clash will also serve as an ideal warm-up for Simba ahead of their Community Shield showdown against their traditional foes Young Africans on August 23 at the same venue.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Manara said Rayon, who finished second in Rwanda National League in the just ended season, will arrive in the country a day before the match.

To spice up the Day, there will be various sporting events, including special matches featuring the youth teams.

"If all goes well, a special friendly match between Simba and Rayon Sport on Simba Day, will be preceded by an encounter featuring the Under-20 sides," said Manara.