Gambia: Euro Clubs Scramble for Gambian Striker

Clubs from Holland, Austria and Switzerland are all battling to sign Germany-based Gambian Ousman Manneh, Foroyaa Sport can report.

German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen wants to help the 20-year-old grow in the game and they've tailored a loan scheme to suit his rapid progress.

There have been enquiries from clubs in the German second tier which if, sealed, would help Bremen keep tabs on the forward's development from inside Germany. But interest from abroad appears strong, making a move there all the more likely.

Austria premier league club SCR Altach are touted to land the youngster's signature with negotiations over a season-long loan between Altach and Bremen expected to begin in few days.

Assurance of first-team football will certainly influence Ousman's next move with sides in Holland and Switzerland also willing to guarantee that consequently making the Asutrian club's pursuit of their target man something of a tug-of-war.

'We're just getting involved with some teams (about a loan transfer). Werder would like to lend Ousman - and Ousman would like that too,' Martin Opoku Tuffour says of the player's latest situation, revealing it's the reason for Manneh not traveling with Bremen's first teamers for pre-season.

However, before a loan transfer is sanctioned, Bremen are ardent on tying the refugee-turned Gambian attacker on an extended contract with his current deal on the brink of elapse.