Kampala — Final memorials for Rotary International President-elect Sam Owori who died suddenly in the US earlier this month, are being held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

His body lay in state on Tuesday at Uganda's Parliament where Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda led tributes to Sam Owori.

Sam F. Owori died unexpectedly on July 13 due to complications from surgery. Owori 's term as Rotary's 108th president would have begun on 1 July 2018. Owori was a member of the Rotary Club Kampala, Uganda, for 38 years.

On Wednesday, the Ugandan football family gathered for an inter-faith memorial at Lugogo. (Facebook live below)

Meanwhile online, the Rotary family are writing their tributes to Sam Owori online. (click HERE)

A welcome message on the online book says, "This book celebrates the life of our much loved colleague and friend Sam Owori. We invite you to share your recollections and memories of Sam here. It is also possible to post pictures, should you wish to do so."