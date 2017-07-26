Somalia: Wanted Al-Shabaab Commander Arrested After Military Raid Read in Galkacyo

A successful operation jointly carried by Puntland and Galmudug security forces saw the arrest of the highly sought-after Al-Shabaab commander of operations in Galkayo.

Reports say the well-coordinated operation saw the arrest of Abdirsak Hussein Tahlil also known as "Alol Geel" and four others.

The apprehended militant was well-known to security forces, who have been looking for him for a long time. Both Puntland and Galmudug authorities have not yet commented on his arrest.

It was last year when Puntland Intelligence Unit and Somali commando arrested a Sudanese national, who was a member of Al-Shabaab in a joint operation in Galkayo.

The town of Galkayo has seen targeted assassinations and explosions often claimed by the militant group Al-Shabaab.