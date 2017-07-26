Kenya: Triple Jump Star Kimitei Set to Face Taylor, Tamgho

Although he will be among Kenya's lean field events entries, Elijah Kimitei is determined to scale to new distances in men's triple jump at the IAAF World Championships in London.

The undisputed national triple jump champion, who has not tested defeat since his maiden victory at the 2010 National Championships, feels time is ripe for Kenya to also make a mark in the jumps, just as world javelin champion Julius Yego has done in the throws.

It was Kimitei's seventh consecutive victory during the nationals on June 23 -- a distance of 16.80 metres -- that catapulted him to the London championships.

Now he can't wait to compete alongside his role models, including USA's 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion Christian Taylor and 2013 world champion Teddy Tamgho from France.

"It's has been my dream to meet them and compete against them," said Kimitei, a Kenya Defence Forces corporal based at Nanyuki.

"I know its tough calling but I will do my best."

Kimitei said he will take to the track inspired by previous historic and unique performances from world champions Yego (javelin) and Nicholas Bett (400m hurdles).

GOOD EXPOSURE

"Yego, Bett alongside Olympic 400m hurdles silver medallist Boniface Mucheru have shown that it's possible and it can happen," said the 31-year-old athlete, who has had quite a good exposure, representing Kenya in four Africa Championships and Commonwealth Games.