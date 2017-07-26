25 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM and Govt Hold Joint Meeting On Transitioning Security to Forces

A joint meeting of senior officials from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) opened in Mogadishu today, to lay groundwork for the transitioning of Somalia's security from AMISOM to the country's security forces.

The four-day meeting was officially opened by the Deputy Prime Minister H.E Mahdi Mohamed Guled and the Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira."The question is, how we as AMISOM, how we as SNA, how we as Somali National Security Forces are going to fit into these decisions and recommendations; and what we need to do to implement these decisions and attain the final result," SRCC Madeira said in his opening remarks.

In April, Somalia's leaders made a security pact that resulted in the establishment of a National Security Architecture, in which they commit to taking a lead in providing security in the country, including securing recovered areas.

The Somali-led security forces would also open Main Supply Routes and provide security for the 2021 elections. During the May 2017 London Somali Conference, recommendations encouraged an effective transitional role by AMISOM, on a conditions based transition.

"Which is the effective empowerment of the SNSF for them to be able to effectively take the lead in the security effort of the country as AMISOM and partners to play the supporting role," Amb.

Madeira explained. The meeting is being jointly steered by the Somali Federal Minister of Defence Mr. Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed and the AMISOM Force Commander Lt.

General Osman Noor Soubagleh. In attendance are AMISOM and SNA's senior military commanders, Somali and AU Police and key partners.

