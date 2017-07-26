Uganda Premier League Awards On Tonight

The second edition of Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) awards is scheduled for this evening at the Imperial Royale hotel, and it promises to be an improvement from the last, according to UPL manager Paul Kabaikaramu.

While former KCCA FC left-back, Joseph Ochaya, who was the MVP for the 2015/2016 UPL season, drove away in a Subaru Forester, model 1997, the winner this time will drive a similar Forester, but a 2005 model instead.

Also, every nominee will receive a cheque. Furthermore, a 'young player of the year' award was added to spice up the event.

It should be a tight contest there, as that for defender, coach and midfielder of the year too. But the MVP category this time has created an anticlimactic feeling about tonight's ceremony compared to last year.

Striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma, who over the weekend joined Zambian side Buildcon FC on an 18 months deal, had an incredibly stellar season. That puts him out of sight for the competition.

Sserunkuma's 21 league goals did not only ensure he is the first forward to score more than 20 league goals in a single season since Peter Ssenyonjo scored 22 goals for Police FC in the 2008/2009 season but also inspired KCCA to the league title.