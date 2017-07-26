Sudan: U.S. Official Meets With Speaker, Explains Sanctions Decision

Khartoum — US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Steven Koutsis met with Sudan National Assembly Speaker Ibrahim Ahmed Omer in Khartoum yesterday.

In a statement following the meeting, Koutsis said there was "Good discussion on the recent sanctions decision".

Koutsis explained to Omer that part of the US decision (to postpone the lifting of economic sanctions against Sudan for three months) was based on the need for senior US government policymakers to have more time to review the Government of Sudan's actions.

"Also discussed our deep commitment to engaging with the Government of Sudan and see in these next three months additional gains in the key areas including maintaining a cessation of hostilities in conflict areas in Sudan; continuing improvement of humanitarian access throughout Sudan; and maintaining cooperation with the United States on addressing regional conflicts and the threat of terrorism," Koutsis' statement concludes.