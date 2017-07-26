26 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Refuse to Hand Over Body of an Australian Woman

By Yahudu Kitunzi

Mbale — Police in Mbale District have refused to hand over the body of an Australian woman to Uganda Funeral Service and her husband asking them to get clearance from the Embassy of Australia and the Criminal Intelligence Investigations Directorate (CIID) in Kampala.

The Mbale District Police Commander, Mr Godwin Ochaki advised both the Uganda Funeral Services and the husband of the deceased, Mr Michael Osago to get clearance before getting the body.

"I don't want to get problems with my bosses. I am just following the procedures," he said during a meeting with Uganda Funeral Services and Mr Osago.

The body of Bronwyn Fielding Lee, 32, who died in her house on June 27, is being kept at Mbale Municipal Council Mortuary for close to one month.

Mr Osago a resident of Tororo who works with Divine Technical Services-Uganda confirmed the development.

"We are trying to get the clearance from the Embassy," Mr Osago said.

Daily Monitor learnt that the deceased is the founder of Good Samaritans Organization Uganda that works with the poor in eastern Uganda.

According to an email to Daily Monitor, Eduardo Jordan, a journalist living in Queensland, Australia said is aware of Bronwyn's death.

"I know closely this case because my sister-in-law is Bronwyn Lee Fielding's mother, and she has contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trading (the department in charge of the Australian Embassies, High Commissions, and Consulates worldwide), and she and her family is receiving as much support as they possibly can from them," Mr Jordan wrote.

Efforts to get a comment from the Australian Embassy in Nairobi or the Honorary Consul of Australia in Kampala were futile.

