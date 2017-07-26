25 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP to Address Tomorrow National Volunteer Day

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih is due to address tomorrow , Wednesday, the occasion of the national volunteer day with the presence of a number of ministers, state ministers, the organizations, agencies and experts.

The Commissioner of the Humanitarian Aid, Ahmed Adam, noted the completion of all preparations for celebrating the occasion which will be addressed by the FVP, the Minister of Security and social Development, the Wali (governor) of White Nile sate, Dr. Abdul-Hamid Mousa Kasha, and Marshal Swarul-Dahab, the Chairman of the National Volunteer Forum.

The commission indicated the introduction of the document of the workers in the humanitarian affairs, and the opening of the exhibition of some of the organizations of the civil society.

