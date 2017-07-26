Sudan: Abdul-Rahman Al - Saddiq to Launch Book of (Boutana Heritage)

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Saddiq Al-Mahdi is due to address tomorrow morning at Al -Sahriqa Hall in Khartoum the celebration of the Center for the Documentation of the Sudanese live of the Federal Ministry of Culture, the launching of the book of (Al-Boutana Heritage).

The celebration under the auspices of the Federal Culture Minister Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, will include a presentation of the book, a film on the project field work visit, the honoring of the staff contributed in the book introduction besides a photo exhibition and Al-Boutana heritage.

It is worth noting that the book is prepared by, Usatz Farah Issa and implemented by a group of researchers in the Center for the Documentation of the Sudanese Life of the Federal Ministry of Culture.