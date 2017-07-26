25 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abdul-Rahman Al - Saddiq to Launch Book of (Boutana Heritage)

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Saddiq Al-Mahdi is due to address tomorrow morning at Al -Sahriqa Hall in Khartoum the celebration of the Center for the Documentation of the Sudanese live of the Federal Ministry of Culture, the launching of the book of (Al-Boutana Heritage).

The celebration under the auspices of the Federal Culture Minister Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, will include a presentation of the book, a film on the project field work visit, the honoring of the staff contributed in the book introduction besides a photo exhibition and Al-Boutana heritage.

It is worth noting that the book is prepared by, Usatz Farah Issa and implemented by a group of researchers in the Center for the Documentation of the Sudanese Life of the Federal Ministry of Culture.

Sudan

Journalist Held Covering El Gedaref Teachers' Protest

On Tuesday the security services in El Gedaref arrested journalist Abdellatif El Daou while he was covering a protest by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.