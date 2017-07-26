25 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Attorney General Gives Directives for Taking Criminal Procedures Against Rumors' Mongers

By Syuna

Khartoum — Attorney General, Maulana, Omer Ahmed Mohammed has directed the authorities concerned to take the criminal procedures against the rumors mongers.

This came when the Attorney General met, Tuesday, at his office, the Head of the General Prosecution at Khartoum State.

Maulana, General and Ahmed, during the meeting reviewed the progress of work in general and specialized prosecutions and the kidnapping and human organ trade incidents which are carried out by the social media.

The meeting concluded that, following thoughful investigation and fact-finding efforts, there was no basis for the rumors related to kidnaping and human organs trade which led to incidents that caused serious damage to the property of innocent citizens such as burning of two cars in Al-Azhari, Jebel Awlia Locality.

The concerned prosecutor told SUNA that the necessary legal measures have been taken against those who caused the incidents.

