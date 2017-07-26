Sudan: Ghandour Will Head to Bulgaria Tomorrow

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour will head tomorrow morning, Wednesday, to the Republic of Bulgaria in response to an invitation from his Bulgarian counterpart.

The visit is considered the first for a senior Sudanese official to Bulgaria for decades.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ambassador Ghareeb-Allaha Kheidier, noted that the FM will meet during the visit with Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria, the prime minister and the bulrgarian parliament speaker.

Foreign Minister Ghandour will also hold talks with his Bulgarian counterpart to discuss opportunities and cooperation in the political, cultural and economic fields, besides meetings and talks with a number of the businessmen and the Bulgarian media organs.

He added that the visit comes in context of the Sudanese - European dialogue during the past period in line with the state's reform program.