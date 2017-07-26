25 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour Will Head to Bulgaria Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour will head tomorrow morning, Wednesday, to the Republic of Bulgaria in response to an invitation from his Bulgarian counterpart.

The visit is considered the first for a senior Sudanese official to Bulgaria for decades.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ambassador Ghareeb-Allaha Kheidier, noted that the FM will meet during the visit with Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria, the prime minister and the bulrgarian parliament speaker.

Foreign Minister Ghandour will also hold talks with his Bulgarian counterpart to discuss opportunities and cooperation in the political, cultural and economic fields, besides meetings and talks with a number of the businessmen and the Bulgarian media organs.

He added that the visit comes in context of the Sudanese - European dialogue during the past period in line with the state's reform program.

Sudan

CAR Prime Minister Visits Sudan On Tuesday

The Central African Republic Prime Minister Simplice Sarandji, will arrive in Khartoum evening Tuesday on a several day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.