25 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Chinese Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Tuesday received the Chinese ambassador to the Sudan, Li Lianhe and reviewed with him issues related to the strategic relations between the Sudan and China and the need to further promote relations to further horizons in all the political, economic and cultural domains.

The two sides also discussed the upcoming visit of the Deputy President of the Chinese Presidential Council Li Yuanchao response to an invitation extended to him by the first vice president of the Republic, and the Federal Prime Minister, Lt Gen Barki Hassan Salih, set to take place next august 25-26th.

The two sides are hoping to achieve much during this visit, with regards to cementing further relations between the two countries.

Sudan

CAR Prime Minister Visits Sudan On Tuesday

The Central African Republic Prime Minister Simplice Sarandji, will arrive in Khartoum evening Tuesday on a several day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.