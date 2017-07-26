Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Chinese Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Tuesday received the Chinese ambassador to the Sudan, Li Lianhe and reviewed with him issues related to the strategic relations between the Sudan and China and the need to further promote relations to further horizons in all the political, economic and cultural domains.

The two sides also discussed the upcoming visit of the Deputy President of the Chinese Presidential Council Li Yuanchao response to an invitation extended to him by the first vice president of the Republic, and the Federal Prime Minister, Lt Gen Barki Hassan Salih, set to take place next august 25-26th.

The two sides are hoping to achieve much during this visit, with regards to cementing further relations between the two countries.