Sudan: FVP Receives Congratulatory Cable From Belarusian Counterpart

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has received a congratulatory cable from the prime minister of Belorussia on the occasion of his assuming the post of the prime minister.

The Belarusian PM has conveyed his sincere hopes for health and success to the FVP in carrying out the duties of the Prime Minister post, and the development of the Belarusian-Sudanese cooperation to further enhance the dialogue between the two countries, with his wishes to implement the agreements reached in Khartoum in January 2017 between the Presidents of the two countries.