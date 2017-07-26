Sudan: Canadian Company Expresses Desire to Invest in Oil and Gas in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Abdulrahman Osman Abdulrahman has discussed desire of the Canadian State Petroleum Company to enter into the oil investment in Sudan, stressing that the doors of Sudan are open before all the serious companies desiring to invest in the this field and have sufficient experience and technical and financial capacity

This came during a meeting at his office Tuesday with the delegation of the Canadian State Petroleum Company headed by Lutfal-Rahman Khan, in the presence of the State Minister the Ministry of Oil and Gas Engineer Saad-Eddin Hussein and a number of technicians in the ministry and Sudanese Sudapet Company.

The meeting discussed the company's desire to enter into a partnership with Sudapet Company in blocks (17) and (25) to work on financing, exploration and oil production, in which Sudapet operates. The head of the delegation expressed their keen desire to enter the oil investment in the country in a number of oil blocks in cooperation with Sudapet Company, extending adequate briefing on the activities of the Canadian company, stressing their financial and technical capability to achieve success in Sudan.

It is worth mentioning that the Canadian State Petroleum Company had worked previously on the exploration and production of Sudanese oil and is now operating in a number of countries in the world.