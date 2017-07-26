25 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Canadian Company Expresses Desire to Invest in Oil and Gas in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Abdulrahman Osman Abdulrahman has discussed desire of the Canadian State Petroleum Company to enter into the oil investment in Sudan, stressing that the doors of Sudan are open before all the serious companies desiring to invest in the this field and have sufficient experience and technical and financial capacity

This came during a meeting at his office Tuesday with the delegation of the Canadian State Petroleum Company headed by Lutfal-Rahman Khan, in the presence of the State Minister the Ministry of Oil and Gas Engineer Saad-Eddin Hussein and a number of technicians in the ministry and Sudanese Sudapet Company.

The meeting discussed the company's desire to enter into a partnership with Sudapet Company in blocks (17) and (25) to work on financing, exploration and oil production, in which Sudapet operates. The head of the delegation expressed their keen desire to enter the oil investment in the country in a number of oil blocks in cooperation with Sudapet Company, extending adequate briefing on the activities of the Canadian company, stressing their financial and technical capability to achieve success in Sudan.

It is worth mentioning that the Canadian State Petroleum Company had worked previously on the exploration and production of Sudanese oil and is now operating in a number of countries in the world.

Sudan

CAR Prime Minister Visits Sudan On Tuesday

The Central African Republic Prime Minister Simplice Sarandji, will arrive in Khartoum evening Tuesday on a several day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.