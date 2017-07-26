25 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum State's Legislature Reviews Health Situation

Khartoum — The Legislative council of Khartoum state on Tuesday reviewed the health situation in the national capital and other areas of the state as well as the reports of the watery diarrhea, as presented in a report by the Minister for Health, Professor Mamoon Humaida.

Humaida has stressed in his report that the cases of watery diarrhea have dwindled and that since the whole episode started the reported cases were 1829 of which only 21 fatalities were confirmed.

Humaida attributed this waning to the huge efforts exerted by the civil society organizations along with the official efforts by the competent authorities in the localities and in the various regional areas.

He cited the various efforts carried out by the ministry and its provision of the required medication and of the precautionary measures adopted to control the situation.

MPs in the council have meanwhile commended the efforts exerted by Mamoon and his staff in the ministry along with the field staffers and officials.

They stressed the need to continue with spreading health education and taking measures for preventive health in Khartoum state

