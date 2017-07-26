24 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Human Resources Development to Hold Meeting On Return of Expatriates

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Ministry of Human Resources Development is due to hole next Sunday a meeting with the Secretary General of the Expatriates Organ and the relevant authorities to discuss the return of the expatriates from Saudi Arabia.

The minister of the human resources development, Dr. Al-Sadig al-hadi Al-Mahdi noted in press statements to SUNA that the ministry will work together with the concerned authorities in the classification of the cadre returned from Saudi according to their qualifications, capabilities and skills to study ways for benefiting from their return.

He added that despite problem caused by the return of the expatriates but they are considered an added value in the development of the human resources and the improvement and progress of productivity, particularly in the private sector.

The minister has expected a great voluntary return of the expatriates of high qualification under the change of the circumstance and the new employment condition in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and most of the Gulf States.

Sudan

CAR Prime Minister Visits Sudan On Tuesday

The Central African Republic Prime Minister Simplice Sarandji, will arrive in Khartoum evening Tuesday on a several day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.