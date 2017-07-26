Sudan: Ministry of Human Resources Development to Hold Meeting On Return of Expatriates

Khartoum — The Ministry of Human Resources Development is due to hole next Sunday a meeting with the Secretary General of the Expatriates Organ and the relevant authorities to discuss the return of the expatriates from Saudi Arabia.

The minister of the human resources development, Dr. Al-Sadig al-hadi Al-Mahdi noted in press statements to SUNA that the ministry will work together with the concerned authorities in the classification of the cadre returned from Saudi according to their qualifications, capabilities and skills to study ways for benefiting from their return.

He added that despite problem caused by the return of the expatriates but they are considered an added value in the development of the human resources and the improvement and progress of productivity, particularly in the private sector.

The minister has expected a great voluntary return of the expatriates of high qualification under the change of the circumstance and the new employment condition in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and most of the Gulf States.