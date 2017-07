Khartoum — The Central African Republic Prime Minister Simplice Sarandji, will arrive in Khartoum evening Tuesday on a several day state visit to the Sudan.

The CAR official is due to hold talks with his Sudanese counterpart, Major General Bakri Hassan Salih.

The sides will equally discuss ways of cementing bilateral relation and how to review issues of mutual interests. The visit of the CAR officials to some areas and industrial complex in the country.