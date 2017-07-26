Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naem met, Tuesday, the Undersecretary General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix in the presence of the Head of the United Nations African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mama bolo and the members of the mission's office, in Khartoum.

The Undersecretary discussed with the UN official the priorities of the coming period concerning the UNAMID exit strategy and the necessity for close coordination in the context of the concerned joint committee which includes Sudan, UN and the AU and the technical committee concerned with the procedural and logistic sides of the mission.

Ambassador Al-Naem has renewed Sudan government full cooperation with the mission till the completion of its exit strategy implementation.

He called on the international community to put pressure on the rebel groups stationed in Libya and South Sudan State to resort peace and join peace, stability and security process in Darfur, affirming the importance for supporting the government efforts for the reconstruction and development process in Darfur.