Sudan: FVP Inspects Transformation Station of Soba Industrial Area

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has inspected Tuesday the transformation station of Soba industrial area, and Soba Industries electricity station, accompanied by a number of the concerned ministers and Khartoum state Wali governor.

FVP has underlined the importance of the electricity sector as the main entryway to increase production and productivity, which is one of the priorities of the national reconciliation government program.

He praised the effort exerted by the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity to accomplish this work, calling on the ministry to redouble efforts to increase electricity production, and to develop electricity economies for exportation, referring to the contribution of the sector of electricity in the country's economic development.

The Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Mouta'az Mousa, pointed out that the transformation station of the industrial area in Soba is one of the strategic projects, and represent a real addition to the National Electricity network, indicating that this project contributes to providing electricity to the industrial and housing sectors, stressing his ministry target to harness all its potential to support the country economic development.

The Wali (governer) of Khartoum state, on his part, pointed out that Soba industrial area is a leap in the country's industry, revealing that the number of the industrial areas in Khartoum have reached (10) , referring to the state's efforts to establish a new industrial area in Al-Jeli.