Nigeria: Yobe Unfolds Irrigation Scheme for Wheat, Rice

Damaturu — The Yobe State Government last week unfolded some irrigation farming projects to produce rice and wheat at Boloram, Muguram and Nguru-West of the state.

The irrigation scheme is being supported by a special taskforce to harvest rain water, and install modern irrigation facilities for rice and wheat farmers.

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam disclosed this, while inspecting the demonstration pilot irrigation scheme at Nguru, 245 kilometers northwest of Damaturu, the state capital.

He said the irrigation scheme is meant to fully harness the rich agricultural and water resources; create more job opportunities among farmers, and ensure national food security.

"These irrigation schemes in Boloram, Muguram, and Nguru and one other irrigation project sites are to commence all year round farming to boost rice and wheat production in the Sahel region of the country," said Gaidam.

He said the irrigation taskforce has commenced the construction of canals and dykes, besides the irrigation demonstration pilot scheme at Nguru.

His words: "The construction of dykes and canals by the irrigation panel was an adopted strategy in the harvest of abundant rainfall in months of July and

September for irrigation waters for the implementation of the scheme in the dry season.

"We are determined, with these irrigation projects, to become a major producer of rice and wheat among other vegetables that have high demand for household and industrial uses.

The Chairman of the special irrigation taskforce, Gambomi Goni told the Governor that the earth dykes and canal will harvest and store enough rainwater for all year round farming.

He said the State Government will provide irrigation facilities and other farm inputs to attract more farmers into the agricultural and livestock sectors of the economy.

"We are currently working on 200 hectares each in Muguram and Nguru with the constructing of 1, 500 meters main canal as well as numerous intake channels to harvest rains water for the irrigation projects," said Goni.

Gaidam assured the irrigation panel of all the necessary support for the implementation of all-year round irrigation projects.

"This is a challenge to farmers to make the best use of irrigation facilities in massive production of rice, wheat and maize, to complement our national food security and socioeconomic growth.

"We will give the task force every support it needs to grow these fields and empower our farmers to become commercial farmers by 2019."