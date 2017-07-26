Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

♦ Renewed tribal clashes in East Darfur leave 49 dead

July 25 - 2017 ADILA / ABU KARINKA At least 49 people were killed and 29 wounded in new fighting between Rizeigat and Ma'aliya in East Darfur on Friday and Saturday. The clashes that broke out in El Badia in the area of El Mejlid, east of Muhajiriya, on Friday, were triggered by charges of cattle theft. Tension remains in Adila and Abu Karinka localities and crowds of Ma'aliya and Rizeigat fighters "stand ready to fight", while bodies are still lying at the scene of the fighting.

There is currently no fighting between the two sides, Omda Mohamed Bashar of the Ma'aliya tribe said on Tuesday. An activist from Ed Daein confirmed this. The security force of the East Darfur government and the local administration moved to the scene on Monday. Bashar: "There are crowds ready to fight from both sides in all the villages of Adila and Abu Karinka localities."

The clashes broke out in El Badia in the area of El Mejlid, east of Muhajiriya, and there are conflicting reports regarding the exact cause. All witnesses complained about the silence of the authorities to defuse the clashes.

♦ Stranded Darfuri students forced to leave Khartoum

July 25 - 2017 EL FASHER / KHARTOUM Under pressure from the Sudanese security apparatus, more than 1,000 Darfuri students who were stranded in a village nearby Khartoum for three days have been transported to Darfur in buses. Last week the security apparatus had blocked the university students from entering the capital, after they resigned - en masse - in protest against the expulsion of fellow students at Bakht El Rida University in White Nile state.

The students who arrived in El Fasher on Sunday and Monday were stopped again at the entrance to the North Darfur capital, for their "intentions to destabilise the city", according to commissioners of North Darfur, the head of the security apparatus, and army and police commanders.

"They came to us and claimed we had these intentions," one of the former students told Radio Dabanga. They were refused permission to stay overnight in the city, so many students took the offer of the Commissioner to continue their journey to their home states in other buses.

Last week the Sudanese Congress Party, civil society initiatives and locals visited the more than 1,000 stranded students in a village south of Khartoum, and residents delivered food, until they were ordered by the security service not to feed the students anymore. Amnesty International released an appeal to the Government of Sudan and the security service to stop the blockade against the students, and ensure their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

