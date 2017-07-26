Kenya: Russia Warns Its Citizens on Kenya's Election

Russia on Tuesday joined the list of countries that have warned their citizens in relation to next month's General Election, pointing at apprehension that foreign powers have ahead of the polls.

Russia's Foreign ministry said in a tweet that "on the eve of the General Election, protests are possible". It also mentioned the dawn-to-dusk curfews in place in parts of Mandera, Garissa, Lamu and Tana River since July 8.

The Kremlin ministry's message comes hot on the heels of another one issued by the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Monday, urging its citizens to remain vigilant.

Other countries with existing travel warnings in regard to the elections include United States, France, Spain, Sweden, Canada and Australia.

The UK's Monday warning was a follow-up to one issued on June 16.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs renewed its advisory on Tuesday, which was last posted in June. "Avoid political rallies and protests as they may quickly turn violent," the department says on its website.

COUNCIL'S REPORT

The Swedish government's Federal Council has a warning in its travel report on Kenya.

"Until the date of the elections, throughout the pre-election period and until the voting is announced, there is a danger that political circumstances will lead to renewed violence in all regions of the country. Use special caution, keep away from any kind of protest, and follow the instructions of local authorities," it says.

The Canadian government updated its travel instructions on July 13.

The US Department of State had by Tuesday not updated its travel advisory, which was last revised in April. However, a message on the warning says it is valid till August 31. France issued a warning on June 28 while Spain posted on January 24.