26 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Workshop to Youth Workers

Asmara — A workshop has been organized recently to youth workers from various government institutions in the Anseba region.

At the workshop that was held at the Hamelmalo College of Agriculture different presentations were given on Eritrean history, the role of the youth in national development programs, gender equality, psychological warfare, religious extremism and international relations among others.

The participants of the workshop visited the hiostoric Ghenfelom trances. They pointed out that the workshop was highly instrumental for successful execution of tasks in their work areas and expressed

readiness to live up to the nation's expectation.

Present in the closing event, Ms. Amete Nugusie, PFDJ secretary in the region, reminded the participants to make use of the knowledge they acquired in the provision of efficient service and in all development undertakings.

