Eritrea: Micro Credit Program Improving Lives of Beneficiaries

Asmara — The micro credit and saving program in the Anseba region was reported to be significantly improving the livelihoods of beneficiaries. The comment was made at an assessment meeting held on 24 July in Hagaz.

At the meeting, Mr. Zeradawit Asrat, head of the program branch in the region, gave a briefing on the six-month activities, program implementation vis-à-vis the charted out plan as well as challenges encountered.

According to Mr. Zeradawit, from the 12.1 million Nakfa disbursed to 1437 customers in the past six months 11.3 million Nakfa has been repaid and that on top of the existing 113 village banks there is a plan to open seven additional village banks.

Ms. Amna Haj, administrator of the sub-zone, expressed readiness to back up the endeavors for the success of the program in the sub-zone.

The Acting Manager of the scheme, Mr. Tafla Asmerom on his part indicated that the program is aimed at improving the livelihoods of the citizens and called for cooperation of all concerned institutions.

The micro credit and saving program that was introduced in 1996 is providing service in all sub-zones of the Anseba region except in Selea sub-zone.