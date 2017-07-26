26 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Sweet Potato - Encouraging Result

Asmara — The program to distribute sweet potato to exemplary farmers in Segeneity is bearing encouraging result, according to Mr. Tesfamicael Yohannes, fruits and vegetable cultivation expert.

Indicating that the sweet potato was distributed as pilot project to vegetable farmers, Mr. Tesfamicael said that 50 quintals of sweet potato per hectare has been harvested.

He further stated that the promising result is expected to motivate farmers to widely farm the sweet potato in their farmlands.

Mr. Abel Gerezgiher, one of the exemplary farmers, said that with proper follow up bounty produce of sweet potato could be collected.

