South Africa: Seven Dead, Including Children, in Early Morning Cape Town Fires

Seven people, including four children, were killed by fires in two separate incidents in the early hours of Monday morning in Cape Town.

Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said one adult, male, died from fatal burns, five structures were destroyed and 13 people displaced in Phola Park Informal Settlement, Gugulethu, at about 5am.

The cause of the fire was thought to be an electrical short circuit.

In a later incident in Mpangele Crescent, Philippi East, four children, a man and woman died after sustaining fatal burns.

The ages of the four children were 2, 4, 6 and 9.

"The cause of that fire is still undetermined. One informal structure was destroyed in the fire," said Layne.

