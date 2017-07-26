South Africa: SA 'A' Win Toss, Field in Pretoria

The South Africa 'A' team won the toss and elected to field in their opening 'A' Triangular Series encounter against India at Groenkloof Oval in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The hosts will hope to get the series off to a positive start after a disappointing England tour.

They will be captained by Khaya Zondo.

This is the same series that Australia 'A' pulled out of due to a payment dispute between the players and Cricket Australia.

The other side in the competition is Afghanistan.

South Africa 'A': Khaya Zondo (Dolphins, captain), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Henry Davids (Titans), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Aaron Phangiso (Highveld Lions), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Junior Dala (Titans).

Source: Sport24