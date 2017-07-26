26 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chaos Ahead of Uhuru Kenyatta Tour of Marsabit County

By Irene Mwendwa

Chaos has rocked the venue where President Kenyatta is expected to chase votes in Marsabit.

Rivalry between two gubernatorial candidates-- the incumbent Ukur Kanacho Yattani (Frontier Alliance Party) and Mohamud Mohamed Ali alias Abshiro of Jubilee-- played out at Moi Girls on Wednesday morning.

Supporters allied to the two leaders attacked one another with rocks after a shouting-and-singing match failed to produce a clear winner.

Mr Yattani and Mr Abshiro come from two major tribes in the county-- Gabbra and Boran-- that are seeking the top county seat.

Clan and tribe play a major role in Marsabit politics like the rest of the former North Eastern Province.

Calm was only restored after police intervened, with more security personnel being called in to help restore order.

The JP team has already arrived in Moyale town and they are set to address supporters there then move to Marsabit town.

More follows.

