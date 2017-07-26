25 July 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania Telcos Fined Up to U.S.$4.8 Million Over Simcard Registration

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Asterius Banzi

Tanzania has imposed fines of up to Tsh10.74 billion ($4,760,520) on phone companies that have violated SIM card registration rules set by the regulator.

Some telcos were found to have registered new numbers to clients without asking for their identity cards or using IDs not accepted by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA). The TCRA accepts the national identity card, Zanzibar resident ID card, passport, voters registration card and driver's licence.

Other offences are issuance of phone numbers to clients without taking their photographs, issuing Sim cards without client signatures and using third party identity cards to register clients. The regulator said all the fines must be paid before October 14.

Airtel Tanzania Ltd has been fined Tsh1.085 billion ($480,928); Benson Informatics Ltd trading as Smart,l pay Tsh75 million ($33,243.9) and MIC Tanzania Ltd trading as Tigo Tsh1.305 billion ($578,443).

Vodacom Tanzania plc will pay Tsh945 million ($418,873), Zanzibar Telecom Ltd trading as Zantel Tsh105 million ($46,541.4) and Vietel which trades as Halotel is expected to pay Tsh1.645 billion ($729,149).

On top of these fines, all the companies will have to pay additional fines for the offence of repeating the said offences, because "this is not the first time these companies have violated the stipulated conditions" TCRA director general, James Malaba said.

Tanzania

Privatisation Was Wrong - President Magufuli

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has faulted the privatization policy adopted by Tanzania, saying it had failed the nation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.