25 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Lynne Brown Supports Hawks' Investigations Into Allegations of Corruption

press release

Minister Brown is on record supporting the Hawks' investigations into allegations of corruption published by media over the past month or two.

There are no holy grails. The investigators must do their work.

The department has been instructed to assist the probe by making documents and officials available to the investigation as required. Minister Brown was incidentally the first member of the executive to call for further investigation into the former Public Protector's State of Capture Report.

Proper investigative processes are the only mechanisms that can lift the clouds hanging over State-Owned Companies - and by extension, over the sovereign.

Issued by: Department of Public Enterprises

South Africa

