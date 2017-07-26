Tunisia: Li Yuanchao Meets With Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui of Tunisia

On July 20, 2017, Vice President Li Yuanchao met in Beijing with Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui of Tunisia.

Li Yuanchao said that China and Tunisia enjoy a traditional friendship, consistently support each other on issues concerning respective core interests and major concerns, maintain mutual coordination in international and regional affairs, and witness prominent outcomes from mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. China welcomes Tunisia to participate in the "Belt and Road" construction, and hopes that the two sides could enhance practical cooperation under such frameworks as the "Belt and Road", China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, so as to elevate the development of China-Tunisia relations to new highs.

Khemaies Jhinaoui expressed that the Tunisian side is willing to work with China to reinforce political mutual trust and cooperation in various fields, and actively participate in the "Belt and Road" construction, in a bid to advance bilateral relations for constant development.