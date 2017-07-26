Burundi Not Represented in Francophonie Games

"We have not so far been informed about the reasons for the cancellation of our participation in the Francophonie games at the last minute", says Annick Kabatesi, head of the fashion company which makes clothes from ficus tree, who was among participants in the competition.

The Francophonie games that were launched on 21 July in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, will end on 31 July. They are held every four years and will last for 10 days. They include cultural exchanges which aim at promoting the French language.

The games include basketball, football, wrestling and cycling, among other sports. Cultural activities include among others are photography, dance, painting and puppetry.

Annick Kabatesi (fashion designer), Pacifique Ndayiheke (painter) and Alfred and Bernard (cultural singers) are four Burundians who were supposed to attend the Francophonie games in Ivory Coast. Kabatesi says they have been informed through phone that they will not attend the competition.

The Ministry of Culture had sent their works for a month ago, in accordance with the regulations governing these games. "I regret that I cannot participate in this international competition. It was a good opportunity to display our products. It is a loss not only for artists but also for the country ", she says.

Kabatesi exhorts government officials to bring back their works. "They were sent by the country. The latter must do its best to bring them back home", she says.

Jean Bosco Hitimana, Minister of Culture, says the four artists should come to the ministry's office so that they should be told the reasons why they couldn't attend the competition. As for their works, he says they are in a process of being brought back home