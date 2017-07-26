Sudan: CAR Premier Arrives in the Country

Khartoum — The Central African Republic (CAR) Prime Minister, Simplice Sarandji, arrived in Khartoum , Tuesday on a several-day official visit. He was received at Khartoum Airport by the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer.

The CAR Premier will hold meeting with his Sudanese counterpart, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih. The two sides will hold joint talks focusing on consolidation of bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

The CAR Prime Minister, as part of the visit program, will pay visits to some industrial firms in the Country.