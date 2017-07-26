26 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: CAR Premier Arrives in the Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Central African Republic (CAR) Prime Minister, Simplice Sarandji, arrived in Khartoum , Tuesday on a several-day official visit. He was received at Khartoum Airport by the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer.

The CAR Premier will hold meeting with his Sudanese counterpart, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih. The two sides will hold joint talks focusing on consolidation of bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

The CAR Prime Minister, as part of the visit program, will pay visits to some industrial firms in the Country.

Sudan

Journalist Held Covering El Gedaref Teachers' Protest

On Tuesday the security services in El Gedaref arrested journalist Abdellatif El Daou while he was covering a protest by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.