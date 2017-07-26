26 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Calls Muslims to Cooperate , Bear Responsibilities Towards Ongoing Plotting and Killing

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has called on Muslims to cooperate , abandon differences and bear responsibilities towards ongoing plotting and killing in the Muslim world.

Receiving in the Guest House the Sufi Sects participated in the Al-Tijaniya Sufi Sect's First International Conference which concluded sessions in Al-Fasher, North Darfur State, last Sunday, President Al-Bashir said incidents in the Muslim world news cover the World , due to conspiring , killing of Muslims and desisting them from their religion.

" The current regional and international situation required us to be united and to help each other to support Islam and Muslims." The President added, referring to ongoing killing in Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

President Al-Bashir indicated to afflictions the Islamic nation is experiencing, especially in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya and Somalia.

He said Muslims are brothers for they have one belief and destination and that Sharia gives wide room for people of Sudan to cooperate with all and that Muslims differ over branches not over the ends.

President Al-Bashir thanked the world Caliph of Tijaniya Sufi Sect, Ali Bel Arbi for choosing Sudan and Darfur for holding the Sect's General Conference a matter which, he underscored , asserts that Darfur is safe and stable.

