Tanzanian, Chinese Media Experts Meet Over Opportunities, Challenges

Tanzanian and Chinese journalists and media experts on Tuesday made exchanges over new media opportunities and challenges at a one-day forum in Tanzania's commercial capital.

The forum was jointly organized by the Cyberspace Administration of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports of Tanzania.

Speaking at the forum, the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Edwin Ngonyani, said the forum enabled the government of Tanzania to learn from Chinese experts on how they succeeded in controlling illegal use of social media.

He said the Chinese technology in controlling illegal use of social media could be applied in Tanzania with the major aim of maintaining culture and peace.

"Widening access to technological innovations can also expose people to risks... that is why the government is looking on better ways to respond to new media challenges," said Ngonyani.

The minister said the government was in final stages of enacting a legislation designed to fight against the increase of hacking incidents in the country.

Ngonyani said a bill to that effect was in the process of preparations before it was approved by the cabinet and be tabled in the National Assembly.

"There is a rapid increase of hacking cases in the country and with the enacting of this new law all the incidents will be controlled legally," he said.

He said under the new law, all local firms and people will be required to keep their data in for protection.

"Threats targeting mobile devices are rapidly growing, organizations should also work to applying adequate security measures to protect them or their users, putting sensitive corporate data at risk," said Ngonyani.

Ren Xianliang, deputy head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, said China has succeeded in fighting against bad use of social media and internet networks.

He also called on the both sides to strengthen media cooperation and promote friendship between the two countries.