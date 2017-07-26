Kenya: Nation Media Half-Year Profit Grows 2.3% to Sh1.17 Billion

Nation Media Group has posted a 2.3 per cent growth in half-year in profit before tax to Sh1.17 billion as at June 2017, reversing a drop last year.

Net earnings were recorded at Sh825.6 million in the first six months of the year compared to Sh785.4 million in the same period in 2016.

The Nairobi bourse-listed media house posted Sh5.27 billion in turnover from Sh5.6 billion as at June 2016.

Chief executive Joe Muganda attributed the performance to lower operating expenses, recovery of pending bills from government, and continued growth of digital advertising revenue.

Sh2.50 dividend

The company has declared an interim dividend of Sh2.50 per share.

NMG's flagship broadcast units, NTV in Kenya and NTV Uganda, saw operating profit for each double in the half year period, buoyed by strong programming and content popular with audiences. NTV Kenya posted an 18 per cent growth in revenue.

The company's digital business saw operating income more than double, with revenue surging 54 per cent, as NMG aggressively leveraged on its flagship portal - www.nation.co.ke - and that of other 15 websites to turn online audiences into revenue streams.

Lifestyle magazine KenyaBuzz - where NMG acquired a 51 per cent stake last year - also saw its circulation as well as operating profit double, said Mr Muganda.