26 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyan Governor Joho Unleashes Bongo Singer Alikiba at Campaign Rally

Photo: allafrica.com
By Mohamed Ahmed

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been infusing performances by renowned artistes in his campaigns to woo voters ahead of the election.

On Sunday, Mr Joho surprised supporters in Kisauni after he invited Bongo musician Alikiba to perform. The musician performed to the cheering supporters a new song he composed for Mr Joho.

In his song, Mr Kiba drums support for Mr Joho from his supporters.

" Wa Ganjoni sema! Wa Mvita Sema…Joho Tena !" goes the song which asks voters to re-elect Mr Joho.

Last week, Mr Joho hit the campaign trail with gospel artist Willy Paul in different sub counties.

Willy Paul has also released a song for the governor, a remix of his hit Fanya. The song, known as Johoree , has so far attracted 18, 000 views on YouTube.

Recently when Mr Joho made a visit to Siloam Church in Bamburi where members of insisted that Mr Joho dances to Willy Paul’s hit Fanya and the Mombasa county boss did not disappoint.

