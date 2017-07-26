Kenyan Comedian Chipukeezy Throws Some Shade at 'Funny Truth' Show

Chipukeezy was throwing punchlines and taking no prisoners as as the third edition of the Funny Truth went down at the Alliance Francaise in Nairobi.

There was actually no room to stand as the funnyman from Mlolongo totally nailed his one-man show, thrilling the packed auditorium.

His set however was a good old session of shade throwing and no one left unscathed. His list of victims included Timmy Tdat, Caroline Mutoko, Willy Paul, Bahati, Wavinya Ndeti even Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

In case you missed the show, here is a snippet: