Liberia Hails China's Donation of U.S.$2 Million Equipment to Police

Monrovia — Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Tuesday lauded the Chinese government for donating assorted equipment which worth more than 2 million U.S. dollars to the local police.

Sirleaf, in a statement, said the donation would go a long way, especially at a time the police were preparing for the country's crucial presidential and parliamentary polls on Oct. 10.

"This gesture will go a long way in addressing some of the logistic problems confronting the police," she said, urging the police's leadership to use the equipment for the benefit of the Liberian people in the discharge of their duties.

The items donated on Monday included rain coats, protective helmets for riot police, crowd control equipment, camp beds, expandable batons, speed breakers and reflective jackets, among others.

At the handing over ceremony, Li Zhuang, the deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Liberia, noted the donation to the Liberia National Police was in fulfillment of China's commitment to build its capacity.

Li reiterated the Chinese government's commitment to assist the police in meeting its full potentials.