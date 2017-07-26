26 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Swears in Two New Ministers

Photo: The Guardian
Yemi Osinbajo.
By Sani Tukur

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sworn in two new ministers into the federal cabinet.

Stephen Ocheni from Kogi State and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State were screened and confirmed by the Senate in May and have been waiting to be brought into the federal cabinet.

They were sworn in Wednesday morning at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive council, FEC.

Mr. Osinbajo said the portfolios of the two new ministers " will be announced shortly."

It's Official - Osinbajo to Swear in New Ministers Wednesday

The presidency has confirmed that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will swear in two new ministers on Wednesday. Read more »

