26 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Maragua MP Candidate Charged With Sodomy

By Ndung'u Gachane

Maragua parliamentary candidate Sam Wairimu was Tuesday charged with sodomy and sexual assault in a Kandara Court.

The independent candidate is alleged to have sodomised the victim in a room at Storm Pub Lodge in Kenol, Murang'a County on July 14.

Mr Wairimu denied the charges.

Chief Magistrate Margaret Margret Kurumbu freed the suspect on Sh150,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

By Tuesday evening, the accused had not raised the bond and was remanded at Thika GK Prison.

WOODEN BAR

The case will be mentioned on August 10 and the hearing will be on October 17 this year.

He claimed his accuser broke into the hotel room he was in and started clobbering him with a wooden bar ordered that the suspect be remanded at Thika GK Prisons until August 10 this year when the case will be mentioned.

The case will be heard on October 17 this year

Mr Wairimu 29, had earlier alleged that his ordeal resulted from political wars with his rivals, who he said were scared of his rising political star.

The aspirant said an unknown person broke into a hotel room where he was spending the night and viciously clobbered him with a wooden bar that had nails on it.

Mr Wairimu said neighbours who responded to his screams locked the lodging door from outside, locking him inside with his attacker as they called the police for help.

