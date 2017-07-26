Uganda: MPs Vow to Block Move to Amend Constitution

Parliament — The Committee of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has vowed to block the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2017, accusing Cabinet of being disrespectful.

The committee members accuse Cabinet of presenting amendments to the Constitution in piecemeal instead of comprehensive amendments.

The Committee chairperson Jacob Oboth Oboth tasked the Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana to justify the intention of the amendment Bill.

"Why do you bring the constitutional [(amendment] in piecemeal? Is this the most important amendment you want to make or is it the only one you are bringing to this Parliament?" Mr Oboth asked.

Kajara County MP Michael Kamugisha Timuzigu (NRM) also asked the officials why they rushed to present the amendments on land acquisition yet the commission of inquiry on land has not concluded its investigations.

The lawmakers also voiced concerns that there is an impending Constitution Review Commission intended to handle all controversial issues including land.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire was not present to respond to the queries as he was reportedly attending other official functions.

He was represented by Mr Rukutana who was accompanied by Ms Betty Amongi, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

The dual said the quest for amending the Constitution was in good faith and intended to facilitate quick acquisition of land by government to expedite public projects for delivery of social services.

Minister Amongi said many projects have stalled yet government continues to spend a lot of money in fines to contractors.

Ms Amongi's submission which was reiterated by Mr Rukutana is the bedrock for the proposed amendment of Article 26 of the Constitution to give government powers for compulsory acquisition of land if the owner rejects the valuation, which would allow the project to proceed pending resolution of the dispute in court.

Government wants to introduce three new clauses including Clause (3) which would give it powers on land acquisition.

The clause reads: "Where the owner of property or any person having any interest in or right over property objects to the compensation awarded under a law made under clause (2) (b), the Government or local government shall deposit with court for the property owner or any person having any interest in or right over the property, the compensation awarded for the property, and the government or local government shall take possession of the property pending determination by the court of any dispute relating to the compensation."

Clause (4) proposes rights for owner of the disputed property to access the money deposited in court during the hearing of the dispute.

Clause (5) of the Bill proposes intervention by Parliament to set the time frame in which such dispute should be settled.