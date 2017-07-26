South Africa: Government Hospitals Collapse Under the Weight of Incompetence and Corruption

press release

The collapse of many more hospitals serves as the yet another indication that incompetence and corruption is weighing havey under the Zuma administration

Lack of critical maintenance of infrastructure is clearly the reason why Tembisa and Pholosong hospital ceilings collapsed days ago. Not long ago, helpless patients witnessed the roof collapse of the Helen Joseph and Charlotte Maxeke Memorial hospitals. All because money is being wasted and misappropriated by those incompetent cadres who are in control of the budget.

Patients get frustrated every time they visit the country's government hospitals. Communities continue to experience shortages of efficient health care facilities while many others sleep in the collapsing hospitals passages without proper sufficient beds or blankets.

It is clear that the budget meant to maintain these government structures has been diverted to other irrelevent things.

Clinical machines are standing without spare parts and X-rays are not working because money to fix these things is being either lost to corruption or is diverted to things not budgeted.

Not long ago, the Gauteng government was accused of playing a big part in the death of more than 100 psychiatric patients on the spurious grounds that it wanted to save money.

Jacob Zuma and his administration are not just destroying the economy and moral fibre of our nation but are also destroying the health of the nation.

Statement by Mosiuoa Lekota

COPE President