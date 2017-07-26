Rwanda: Handball - Rwanda U20 Team Eye Semis at Continental Show in Dakar

Rwanda men's U20 national team have set an ambitious target of at least reaching the semi-finals of the upcoming IHF Continental Phase - Africa slated for August 1-5 in Dakar, Senegal. The team is currently in residential camp.

The head coach, Antoinne Ntabanganyimana, revealed the target in an interview with the media in Huye District on Sunday after a couple of warm-up matches in which his youthful side won.

"We are halfway our residential camp preparations; the boys are doing so good so far. The first week was mostly about improving the physical fitness of players, the second, and last, week is about technical and tactical as well as mental preparations," Trainer Ntabanganyimana said.

He added," This tournament is very different and tougher than any competition my players played before. We'll be in Dakar to give it our best shot. Our target is first to reach semi-finals then from there, we fight for the title."

When asked about Group A opponents Senegal, Madagascar and Ivory Coast that Rwanda has been drawn against, the technician said it's a lethal pool but his men are up for the challenge.

The team in camp played two friendly games over the weekend, one against a select team of Huye players, another one against select team Kigali handballers, winning both 36-23 and 41-28 respectively.

The team will be leaving the country for Senegal on July 30.

Squad: Samuel Bananimana, Jean Claude Hakizimanam, Zacharie Tuyishime, Elysée Muhumure, Jean Paul Muhawenayo, Alexis Nshimiyimana, Viateur Rwamanywa Viateur, Yannick Karenzi, Yves Umuhire, Emmanuel Murwanashyaka Emmanuel, Nshumbusho Maliyamungu, Shaffy Niyonkuru Shaffy, Yves Kayijamahe, Fidele Hagenimana Fidele.

Coaches: Antoine Ntabanganyimana (head coach), Anaclet Bagirishya and Alberto Unjima (assistant coaches).