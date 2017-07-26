South Africa: More Arrests As Cape Town Brothel Blackmail Syndicate Appears in Court

The Hawks have made two more arrests in the case of an apparent ring of Cape Town brothel keepers who allegedly blackmailed clients by threatening to post embarrassing videos and photos of their acts on social media.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the latest arrests were that of Deanne Collins 33, and Robin Reyneke, 27.

Collins and Reyneke were appearing in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court later on Wednesday morning.

They will face charges related to running a brothel in the Milnerton area alongside their five co-accused Shantel Bridger, 45, Juan Francois Warren, 39, Camilla Amelia de Waal Rossouw, 29, Fareez Allie, 35, and Achmat Toffa, 41.

Reyneke is Bridger's son, said Ramovha.

Previous court appearance

Their five co-accused were arrested in February after raids at several properties around Parklands, Table View, and Milnerton.

In a previous court appearance in June, state prosecutor Helene Booysen revealed her intent to prosecute the alleged syndicate accused on racketeering charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

According to Ramovha, after the initial arrests in February, an investigation by the anti-human trafficking team of the Hawks showed that Bridger and Warren had allegedly been "extorting money from clients who apparently used the services of sex workers attached to their establishments".

"They allegedly pocketed almost R3m between 2012 and 2015 from blackmailing clients claiming to have recorded their sexual encounters further threatening to post the said incidents on social media," he said in a statement.

Toffa and Allie have previously appeared as accused in a murder case.

They were charged alongside Willem Frederick John Coetzer and two others for the murder of gay nightclub owner Bruno Bronn, who was strangled in his Sea Point home in February 2012.

In 2014, the Western Cape High Court sentenced Coetzer to life imprisonment for the murder. Toffa and Allie were acquitted on murder and robbery charges.

