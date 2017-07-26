South Africa: ANC KZN Confirms Khoza Has Been Formally Charged

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that it has served party MP Dr Makhosi Khoza with a charge sheet.

Provincial secretary Super Zuma told News24 on Wednesday that they served Khoza with a formal charge sheet late on Tuesday.

He said, for now, the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) has resolved not to publicly disclose the charges that she faces.

News24 understands that the charges relate to Khoza's public outcry about President Jacob Zuma to step down, and speaking out about problems in the ANC.

He also refused to reveal the date Khoza would appear before the disciplinary committee.

"I can't do so. For now, we are not intending to debate this issue publicly because she has been formally charged. So we don't want to infringe on her rights.

"We don't want her to complain about her matter being dealt with publicly," he said.

Zuma said Khoza has been given the date, but he could not disclose it.

Khoza was not immediately available for comment.

