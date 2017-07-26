South Africa: Body of Missing Fisherman Identified, Search Continues for Remaining Missing Fishermen

press release

The body of a fisherman which was discovered on Friday, 21 July 2017 at around 11:00, near a resort in Beachview in Port Elizabeth has been identified. The body was identified to be that of one of the missing fishermen, Paseka Pike (39) from Humansdorp. Pike's body was spotted at the shore near a resort in Beachview by a member of the public.

This confirmed identity of the body has now brought down a number of missing fishermen to four. The search continues. Anyone who wants to assist with the search in anyway is urged to contact Captain Johan Du Toit on 071 475 1831.